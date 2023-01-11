FAA outage impacting flights nationwide

A nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning has grounded some flights across the country, sources tell CBS News.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on their Twitter.

It appears several flights are delayed at Richmond International Airport Wednesday morning, but it is unclear if that is a direct result of the FAA outage.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.