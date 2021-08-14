Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ex-Tennessee vaccinations director planning to exit state, move to Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 12:25:24-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The husband of Tennessee’s former vaccinations director says they are planning to move out of the state this fall.

Their planned move to northern Virginia comes amid growing tension over efforts to combat COVID-19.

Brad Fiscus told WPLN that their move was in the works before a contentious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates.

Fiscus, who is a school board member, says the meeting was another example of why they feel they have to move.

His wife, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, was fired this summer amid Republican outrage over her push to inoculate teenagers against COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.