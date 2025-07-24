The emotional reason this Indiana teen has mowed 36 lawns for free: 'I just wanted to give back'

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy in Indiana is spending his summer giving back to his community by mowing lawns for those who need help — all free of charge.

Emmett Kelly has made it his mission to help disabled veterans, the elderly and others who are unable to maintain their yards through a non-profit called Raising Men Lawncare.

"When my dad died, the community helped my mom with presents for me and my brother. So when this came, I just wanted to give back to the community," Emmett told WTTV.

The teen balances his lawn service with football and wrestling practice, tackling yards of all conditions.

"I've had yards that have been up to my knees. I've had yards that's been 2 inches tall. It just depends on the yard," Emmett said.

Catherine Ullman is one of Emmett's weekly customers who says his help came at a critical time.

"I felt like it was such a blessing. It's so hard for us we can't get out and do it ourselves. So it's such a blessing to us," Ullman said.

CBS Newspath via WTTV Emmett Kelly

Emmett has already mowed 36 lawns and plans to continue beyond his initial goal of 50.

His mother and manager, Rachel Kelly, takes pride in her son's work ethic.

"He's always looking to work. That's probably one of the best skills he has is he's not afraid to work hard," Rachel said.

Despite the summer heat and demanding schedule, the mother-son team remains grateful for their partnership.

"My mom is my everything. She's my supporter, my cheerleader, she's my manager. She's the one the keeps me going every time," Emmett said.

Rachel believes her son's dedication will serve him well in the future.

"Doing that kind of hard work it just makes me think we're doing something right, and I think he's going to go far in life because he's not afraid of hard work," Rachel said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.