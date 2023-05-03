Eight children killed as 14-year-old boy allegedly opens fire at Serbian school, reports say

(CNN) -- Eight children have died after a schoolboy allegedly opened fire in his elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade, the country's government-owned news agency reported Wednesday.

A security guard was also killed, Tanjug reported. Another 6 children and one teacher have been hospitalized, Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The 14-year-old schoolboy allegedly targeted his own school and has been arrested, according to the ministry.

The department said in a statement on Facebook that it was informed at 8.40 a.m. local time (2.40 a.m. ET) that a school shooting had occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

"All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father's gun at students and the school security guard."

"The wounded are being administered medical care, while the police work to establish the facts and circumstances that led to this incident," the ministry statement says.

This is a developing story.