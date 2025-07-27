Back-to-school shopping starts early as parents battle rising prices

Parents are hitting stores earlier than usual this year for back-to-school shopping as concerns about rising prices push families to seek better deals.

Frank Hernandez, shopping for his daughter's school supplies in North Bergen, New Jersey, is prepared to exceed his budget this year.

"Everything has gone up. I look at it like I just gotta work harder," Hernandez told CBS News.

Hernandez hopes shopping early will help him find better prices.

"They usually have the best deals at that time," Hernandez said.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 67% of back-to-school shoppers began purchasing supplies, clothing and electronics in the first week of July, up from 55% last year.

More than half of shoppers expressed concern about looming tariffs and inflation, which increased in June. Three-quarters of shoppers anticipate higher prices.

"Most consumers who say they're shopping early say it's because they're worried that prices will be more expensive later on in the year," Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation said.

Cullen noted that consumers are trying to make rational decisions during uncertain economic times.

"They're trying to behave rationally when at times there's just a lot of unknowns happening," Cullen said.

Walmart reports they've been able to maintain prices similar to last year because they purchased and shipped most inventory in bulk before tariffs took effect.

Parents say shopping early gives them time to compare prices across different stores.

"We're shopping where we can afford. I have to focus on what the prices actually are and make sure I plan and budget accordingly," Linda Habermann-Ward, a mother from North Bergen, said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.