'Very shy' dog rescued from South Carolina wildfires is adopted: 'You can only imagine the fear'

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC — A "very shy" dog rescued from the South Carolina wildfires has a new owner.

Officials reported that emergency responders found the dog near an active fire line last month and named her Ember.

Officials at an animal shelter that cared for Ember said they could not find the dog's original family. As a result, a firefighter has decided to step up and adopt her, giving the pup a second chance at a loving home.

"She's very shy. She's very reserved," Andrea Espinosa, the shelter's community relations coordinator," explained. "So you can only imagine the fear that she was fearing approaching the firefighters seeking help. And thankfully it was the right one that found her. They picked her up, they fed her, gave her comfort, gave her shelter."

The firefighter will take Ember home to Oregon once the fires have been extinguished.

