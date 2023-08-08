DJ Casper, the artist behind ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has died

(CNN) — DJ Casper, born Willie Perry, Jr., has died after a battle with cancer, his wife told CNN affiliate ABC 7 Chicago on Monday.

The Chicago native was reportedly 58.

CNN has reached out to his family for comment.

Casper was responsible for the popular song “Cha Cha Slide,” which came out 23 years ago this month.

Coming off of his “Cha-Cha Slide: The Original Slide Album,” the track gave way to a popular line dance that is still performed at events all over the world.

