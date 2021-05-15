Watch
Pipeline operator says 'normal operations' have resumed

Mark Lennihan/AP
Traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. on Sept. 8, 2008. Oil prices rose above $108 a barrel Wednesday, sept. 24, 2008 as investors waited for details of a proposed $700 billion plan to buy bad mortgage debt and stabilize the U.S. financial system. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Colonial pipeline cyberattack
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 14:33:56-04

ATLANTA -- The operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline that was hit with a ransomware cyberattack says it has resumed normal operations and is now delivering millions of gallons of fuel per hour.

The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting the pipeline’s operations on Wednesday evening and warned it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

In a tweet on Saturday, the company said since that time it has returned the system to normal operations and resumed service to its markets, including a large swatch of the East Coast.

