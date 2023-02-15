Unaware truck driver runs over catalytic converter thief

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- A woman accidentally ran over a man suspected of trying to steal her truck's catalytic converter in Palmdale, California Tuesday.

The man later died.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived at a retail parking lot on the 39000 block 10th Street West in Palmdale at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday.

A "lifted" 4x4 Ford Excursion truck was partially backed out of a parking space. An unidentified man was underneath the vehicle.

Deputies said a woman had fallen asleep in her parked vehicle when she heard sawing underneath her truck. She turned on the vehicle, backed out of the space, and felt a bump.

The woman stopped and called 911 for medical assistance for the man.

The man who was run over was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The victim turned her vehicle on, put it in reverse, heard a thump and stopped the vehicle, and then saw that there was a suspect underneath the car that had been run over by her car," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga.

Deputies said three other suspects -- a man and two women -- in a car parked next to the truck were taken into custody.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. offered tips for owners of trucks or SUVs -- "especially lifted ones need to be more cautious because it's easier for criminals to get underneath them."

