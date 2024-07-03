How love at first sight led to 67 years of wedded bliss for Oklahoma woman celebrating 100th birthday

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday is reflecting on her life, love and the lessons she has learned.

While this particular birthday is an important milestone, Mrs. Carmen Henderson said her family always took the time to celebrate June 28.

"We grew up during the Depression and of course everybody didn't have much," Mrs. Henderson recalled. "But Mama was a good cook and she always had us a cake for it. And we got to choose what we got to eat and that was really a treat because back then everything was really expensive. We didn't have a lot, but we had a lot of love."

That love grew when she first met Arvel Henderson.

"I met him through a friend of mine. And this friend of mine said, 'You will probably go on one date and that will be it because he's very popular,'" Mrs. Henderson told KOTV."And the first date that we, had he took me home and told me he loved me and wanted to marry me."

KOTV Mrs. Carmen Henderson

That love at first sight led to 67 years of marriage.

"If I became a good person or am a good person, first it's Jesus and then it's my husband," Henderson said. "He set an example for me. Very Godly man, loved him very much."

Mr. Henderson Arvel joined the Navy in 1942 during World War II. While he was away, she graduated from high school and moved from Ada to Tulsa to work.

Her husband ultimately returned and joined her. The pair enjoyed volunteering at their church and traveling the world.

Mrs. Henderson's life is still full and she continues to share her love of religion and positivity with others.

"I have a lot of friends," she said. "I have a lot of people who are there for me. You couldn't ask for anything better."

