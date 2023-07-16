Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who disappeared after seeing toddler walking on interstate, found alive

(CNN) — An Alabama woman who went missing after telling a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking alone on the side of an interstate has been found alive, according to authorities.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, had been missing since Thursday night when she called 911 and told the dispatcher that she saw the child on the side of I-459 South. After the call, Russell stopped her vehicle to check on the toddler and called a family member who lost contact with her, though the line remained open, according to the Hoover Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings – including her phone – but no sign of her or the child, according to police.

At 10:45 p.m. local time Saturday, the Hoover 911 center received a call that Russell had returned home, Hoover police said in a statement.

“Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation,” the statement said. Police also responded to the scene to investigate, according to the statement.

It’s unclear where Russell had been since Thursday and no further details were provided. Additional information “will be provided when it becomes available,” police said.

Hoover, a prominent suburb of Birmingham, is located just south of the city.