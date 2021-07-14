7-year-old boy dies in elevator accident at Outer Banks rental home

COROLLA, N.C. -- A 7-year-old boy who was staying with his family in a rental home in Corolla died Sunday night after an accident involving the home's elevator.

Chief Ralph "Chip" Melton of Currituck County Fire & Emergency Medical Services said a family from Canton, Ohio, was staying in a rental home on Franklyn Street when the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The child died from injuries he sustained in the incident and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Melton.

Corolla Fire Chief Rich Shortway told the Washington Post that the boy’s neck was crushed after he was trapped between the bottom of the elevator car and the upper door frame of the home, according Shortway.

"It’s just such a terrible tragedy,” Shortway told the Post.

The investigation into exactly what happened remains ongoing, officials said.

The boy's death comes just days after federal regulators urged another elevator manufacturer to correct a similar problem, according to the Post.

