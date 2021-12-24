Watch
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve

Carolyn Kaster/AP
First lady Jill Biden arrives to read "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with President Joe Biden and patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:59:52-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are bringing Christmas Eve cheer to hospitalized children who aren't well enough to go home for the holidays.

It's longstanding tradition for first ladies to visit Children's National Hospital in Washington at Christmastime. But Joe Biden's visit was a surprise.

The White House says it's the first time a sitting president has joined the fun.

The Bidens are set to help patients with a craft project before the first lady reads “Olaf's Night Before Christmas.”

The tradition of a hospital visit by the first lady dates to Bess Truman.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
