Bed Bath & Beyond to close more Virginia stores

Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 additional stores the chain is closing just a week after announcing 87 other stores would be shuttered.

The newly announced locations include three stores in Virginia: the stores on Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Burgess Road in Harrisonburg and Towne Square Boulevard in Roanoke.

Over the past several months, Bed Bath & Beyond has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Notably, this week's list includes closures in 13 new states that weren't included in last week's store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.

These are the locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks: