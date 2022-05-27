At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have asked a jury “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding his ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of libel.

Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told jurors in closing arguments Friday that Heard ruined Depp's life by falsely claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

A jury in Virginia started hearing closing arguments in Depp’s high-profile civil lawsuit against Heard. Each side has two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”