At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

Steve Helber/AP
Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)
Posted at 10:30 AM, May 27, 2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Johnny Depp’s lawyers have asked a jury “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding his ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of libel.

Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez told jurors in closing arguments Friday that Heard ruined Depp's life by falsely claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

A jury in Virginia started hearing closing arguments in Depp’s high-profile civil lawsuit against Heard. Each side has two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

