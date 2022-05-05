Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

FAIRFAX, Va. — Amber Heard says she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

Heard took the stand in her own defense Wednesday as part of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against her.

Heard says Depp slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of Depp's tattoos. She says she walked away but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he’d never do it again.

Heard says multiple acts of abuse from Depp later followed, including sexual violence.

Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says he was the abuse victim.

