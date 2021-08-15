Watch
Albuquerque school shooting victim went to aid boy being bullied, police say

New Mexico authorities said one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near down Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday. (Aug. 11)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Aug 14, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque's police chief said the boy who was shot and killed at his school had tried to deescalate a violent confrontation between classmates.

Chief Harold Medina said the victim was a hero. Police on Saturday identified him as 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove and said the shooting suspect is also 13.

Another 13-year-old told police that the suspect had been bullying a smaller boy when Hargrove tried to intervene.

According to police, the suspect's father discovered that his gun was missing right before the shooting.

Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was heartbroken and that more needs to be done to address gun violence.

