Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Protesters hold up signs during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP

Protesters cross the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP

Protestors begin crossing the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP

Capitol police officers on bicycles clear abortion rights demonstrators off the street, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, ahead of the main march that was expected to start marching from the Washington Monument, during protests across the country. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

New York Attorney General Letitia James, front row third from right, marches with protestors across the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) AP

Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas Capitol, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Capitol police officers on bicycles clear abortion demonstrators off the street, Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, ahead of the main march that was expected to start marching from the Washington Monument, during protests across the country. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

An abortion rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally at the Texas Capitol, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Jacqueline Von Edelbe holds a sign with other abortion rights demonstrators Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Chicago. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) AP

Abortion rights demonstrators rally, Saturday, May 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington, during protests across the country. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) AP

A woman attends an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Abortion rights demonstrators rally, Saturday, May 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) AP

Abortion rights demonstrators raise their fists and signs during a rally, Saturday, May 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) AP

Abortion rights demonstrators rally, Saturday, May 14, 2022, on the National Mall in Washington. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) AP

An abortion rights march extends down the streets during a demonstration from the National Mall to the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) AP

Women lead a march for abortion rights in San Francisco on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

A person holds a coat hanger and sign during a protest and rally for abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Seattle. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

A person holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Our Rights" during a protest and rally for abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Seattle. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., speaks during a protest and rally for abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Seattle. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

People hold signs and cheer during a protest and rally for abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Seattle. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - An abortion-rights demonstrator, left, argues with a man, at right, who holds anti-abortion views outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

Abortion-rights demonstrators hold up letters spelling out "My Choice," Saturday, May 14, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

Protesters carry images of Supreme Court Justices on sticks as they take part in a march in favor of abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in downtown Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

