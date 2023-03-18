3 children dead in Baltimore fire; 2 adults critical

BALTIMORE — Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with this family, our communities and the men and women of @BaltimoreFire during this tragic loss. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/BDGynH1i8m — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 18, 2023

The children died a short time later, while the adults are in critical condition, authorities said.

The Fire Department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.