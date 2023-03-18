Watch Now
3 children dead in Baltimore fire; 2 adults critical

Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 17:09:04-04

BALTIMORE — Three children died Saturday morning in a fire at a home in Baltimore, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued the three children and two adults from the burning home before sunrise, the Baltimore Fire Department said on Twitter.

The children died a short time later, while the adults are in critical condition, authorities said.

The Fire Department didn't release any other details about the blaze, but said the cause is under investigation.

