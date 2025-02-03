The list of winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES —The 67th Grammy Awards were presented on Sunday and gave a queen an overdue crown.
Beyoncé’s genre-blending smash “Cowboy Carter” won the Grammy Award for album of the year, the first win in the category for the superstar performer. Until Sunday, the Recording Academy had consistently overlooked Beyoncé for the top honor, with the singer losing four times for her albums “Renaissance” (2023), “Lemonade” (2017), “Beyoncé” (2015) and “I Am… Sasha Fierce (2010).
With 99 career Grammy nominations, Beyoncé holds the record as the most nominated artist in the history of the Recording academy.
The nominees in several top fields can be found below, with the winners indicated in bold. A full list of winners in all 94 categories can be found here.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
André 3000 - “New Blue Sun”
Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter” - *WINNER
Billie Eilish - “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan - “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX - “Brat”
Jacob Collier - “Djesse Vol. 4”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift - “The Tortured Poets Department”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “360”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - *WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift - “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - *WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ‘Em”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan - *WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”
Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso” - *WINNER
Charli XCX - “Apple”
Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet - *WINNER
Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Ariana Grande, “Eternal Sunshine”
Chappell Roan, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poets Department”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor - “Us”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess”
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile” - *WINNER
BEST RAP ALBUM
Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal” - *WINNER
Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”
J. Cole - “Might Delete Later”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
Eminem - “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - *WINNER
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter” - *WINNER
Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”
Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”
Chris Stapleton - “Higher”
Lainey Wilson - “Whirlwind”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton - “It Takes a Woman” - *WINNER
Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
The Black Crowes - “Happiness Bastards”
Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”
Green Day -“Saviors”
Idles -“TANGK”
Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
The Rolling Stones - “Hackney Diamonds” - *WINNER
Jack White - “No Name”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
The Beatles - “Now and Then” - *WINNER
The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles - “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent - “Broken Man”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)” - *WINNER
Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”
Muni Long -“Revenge”
Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”
Usher - “Coming Home”
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - “Residuals”
Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”
Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA - “Saturn” - *WINNER
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Did your favorites win? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok