Deadly 1921 coal miner revolt in West Virginia remembered

Brad Davis/AP
Activists rest during a rally in Blair, W.Va., Saturday, June 11, 2011, where more than 1,000 people marched to the top of Blair Mountain to protest “mountaintop removal” coal mining. The mountain, the site of a deadly battle involving unionizing coal miners and law enforcement officers in 1921, was restored to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. (AP Photo/Brad Davis)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 16:46:07-04

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A hundred years have passed in West Virginia since a mine industry conflict sparked the largest U.S. uprising since the Civil War.

Fed up with poor wages and living conditions, thousands of coal miners marched to unionize in 1921.

At least 16 men died in the 12-day Battle of Blair Mountain before the workers surrendered to federal troops sent in by President Warren G. Harding.

Their descendants are marching for three days this Labor Day weekend to remember that sacrifice, which ultimately led to better working conditions for most Americans today.

A statue of a coal miner is shown Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. This weekend, marchers are retracing the steps of thousands of coal miners who participated in the Battle of Blair Mountain in southern West Virginia. At least 16 men died in the largest U.S. armed uprising since the Civil War before the miners surrendered to federal troops in early September 1921. (AP Photo/John Raby)

