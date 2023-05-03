Starting Friday, Brandon Act will require mental health services for U.S. troops

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pentagon is set to implement a law requiring mental health services for troops.

According to defense officials, the Brandon Act will finally be put into practice more than a year after it was passed.

The law requires the military to provide a mental health evaluation for any service member who asks for one.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to sign a policy to start its implementation this Friday.

The Brandon Act is named after Brandon Caserta, a 21-year-old sailor who was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk. In 2018, he wrote a letter saying he was killing himself due to constant hazing and bullying.

Records show 519 service members told their own lives in 2021.

If you or anyone you is feeling thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

