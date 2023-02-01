Sailor assigned to USS George Washington (CVN 73) dies, Navy confirms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A Sailor assigned to the USS George Washington (CVN 73) died on Jan. 23 at a private residence in Newport News, the U.S. Navy said in a statement Tuesday night.

Naval officials identified the Sailor as Boatswain’s Mate Seaman (BMSN, E-3) Lucian Johan Woods.

"The details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of the Sailor. Embedded chaplains, mental health providers, and leaders are engaged with the crew and are available to provide appropriate support and counseling to those grieving this unexpected loss," the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Multiple types of support have been made to Sailors following the announcement, including chaplains and a ship psychologist. A Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC) is available to the crew aboard the USS George Washington, as well.

Officials said there are also two "civilian resiliency counselors (Deployed Resiliency Counselor, DRC) that work on the ship and are available to Sailors right where they work."

In 2022, the U.S. Navy investigated after a number of Sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died by suicide, including three who were found dead in less than a week.

It's important to note that the cause of death in this most recent case has not been released.

