A commission tasked with providing Congress recommendations for changing the names of U.S. military bases and other assets commemorating the Confederacy is now accepting name recommendations from the public.

The Naming Commission, formed earlier this year, is establishing criteria for renaming or removing "names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia" that commemorate the Confederacy.

The commission will also review any "base, installation, street, building, facility, aircraft, ship, plane, weapon, equipment or any property" owned or controlled by the Department of Defense.

According to a release from the commission, among the DoD assets currently being considered for renaming are 10 Army installations and two naval vessels: Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Bragg, Fort Lee, Fort Rucker, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort Hood, Fort Polk, Fort Belvoir, Fort Pickett, USNS Maury and USS Chancellorsville.

“As we work with the local communities, we welcome input from the American public,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the chair of the Naming Commission. “This feedback will help us determine names that appropriately reflect our military today and recognize the courage, values and sacrifices of our military men and women.”

The commission will make its final recommendations to Congress on October 1, 2022.

To submit a name recommendation, click here.