Army officer shares passion for military: 'It has so much to offer'

RICHMOND, Va -- While men and women serve the country, they also learn valuable job skills and advance their education. Some service members also find ways to pursue their passions.

Major Ashley Shepherd, who attended Virginia Tech on a four year Army ROTC scholarship, is now an Army officer and a member of the U.S. Army Warriors fitness team as a CrossFit competitor.

Through the team, Shepherd helps recruit young people to join the Armed Forces.

"Anything that you're interested in, the military has to offer, whether it be, you know, a combat focus job, or combat support job, medical service from if you want to be a doctor, to neuroscientists, to, you know, infantry man or woman,” Shepherd said. “It just has so much to offer and I just think it's a different perspective… It’s worthwhile for anybody, in whatever walk of life you come."

Shepherd says she comes from a long line of military service, including her father, grandfather, aunts and uncles.

She is currently the recruiting battalion executive officer in Raleigh, North Carolina.