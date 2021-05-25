Memorial Day weekend travelers in Virginia should expect to pay highest gas prices since 2014

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - If you are planning on traveling this Memorial Day weekend, expect to be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014.

According to AAA, this week is the first time that the average gas price in Virginia dropped slightly since the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

The current average price in Virginia is $.2.94, 23 cents higher than last month, but a penny less than last week.

As of May 24, 2021 Virginia Hampton Roads Richmond Current $2.94 $2.88 $2.95 Week Ago $2.95 $2.89 $2.96 Month Ago $2.71 $2.66 $2.70 Year Ago $1.75 $1.71 $1.73

“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” said Holly Dalby, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia. AAA spokesperson. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price.”

Despite the national average being stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, AAA says pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend so motorists should plan ahead.

