Second attempted abduction from Va. Beach bus stop reported within two weeks, same suspect description

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police Crime Solvers have reported a possible attempted abduction that was reported on January 28.

A 13-year-old girl said the incident happened at a bus stop on Larkwood Drive and Larkwood Court around 5 p.m.,

Police report that a white Chevrolet Silverado with VA tag KBM-9001 approached the bus stop and a driver attempted to lure the teen into his truck.

The teen reported that the male said, “Your father sent me to pick you up," which was untrue, according to police.

The driver was described as a white male 35-45 years old with blonde hair, blue/green eyes, 5’8”-5’10” tall and 160-170 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, a red/orange ball cap and blue wire frame glasses.

Police also said the man has a black and white husky dog with one brown eye and one blue eye and added that is the second reported attempt by this man within the last two weeks at the same bus stop.

Virginia Beach Police suggest having conversations with your child about stranger danger starting as young as two or three years old.

"At a bus stop we suggest your child stays in groups, don't stand alone," said Officer Kevin Stephenson, the VBPD community liaison for precinct #4. "Worst case scenario, if someone approaches your child they should make a lot of commotion, scream, shout for help."

He also says these conversations are important to continue into your kid's teenage years.

"Our teenagers now they look like adults sometimes," he continued. "Teenagers are also vulnerable...it's the same situation as your three-year-old brother or sister. If you don't know that person, don't talk to that person. Don't accept rides or gifts. And if they're still approaching you you need to scream [and] run."

Officer Stephenson also says it's important for kids in this situation to try and remember any details they can, such as a car's color, make, and license plate. Also remember specifics about a possible kidnapper's appearance, such as height or hair color, can be vital in ensuring other kids stay safe.

At a neighborhood bus stop, @VBPD say a man tried to lure a teenage girl into his truck. A neighbor showed me this video that was caught on her Ring doorbell around the time it happened.



An update on @WTKR3 at 4pm — Full story here: https://t.co/1fe2ad24hr pic.twitter.com/S9kCdxQXTE — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) February 1, 2022

The photo provided by police above is a stock image of the make and model, not the exact suspect vehicle.