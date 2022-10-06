ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons makes a special stop at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) had a special, sharp-dressed visitor preview their latest exhibit on Tuesday.

Billy Gibbons, the primary vocalist and guitarist for the band ZZ Top, viewed their new exhibition titled "Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art."

Gibbons toured the exhibition with curator Dr. Leo Mazow before Tuesday night's ZZ Top concert at Altria Theater in Richmond, according to a post on the VMFA's Facebook.

He even warmed up with an impromptu jam session in the exhibition's in-gallery recording studio.

"Storied Strings" opens to the public on Oct 8. The exhibition explores the instrument’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present day. The VMFA said it features 125 works of art, as well as 35 musical instruments.

Click here for tickets.

