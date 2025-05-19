Police share details about 'terrible' crash that damaged multiple cars parked outside Zorch Pizza

RICHMOND, Va. —Police charged a driver with reckless driving after a crash that damaged multiple vehicles parked outside Zorch Pizza along Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond.

"The driver was attempting to make a left turn when he struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle," a Richmond police spokesperson said about the Sunday afternoon incident. "The striking vehicle then struck additional vehicles that were parked in a nearby parking lot—these vehicles were also unoccupied."

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash along the 7500 block, police added.

Watch: Video shows moment SUV goes flying into parked vehicles in Henrico

Woman charged after SUV crash damages multiple vehicles in Henrico's West End

"Luckily, no customers were walking in the lot or in their cars when it happened," restaurant owner Rob Zorch posted on social media. "[We're] thankful to the city firefighters, EMTs, and police who responded."

Zorch called it a "terrible accident" in his post.

"Someone drove at full speed across Forest Hill and crashed into multiple cars in our parking lot and into the front of our building," he wrote. "Please reach out to me if your car was involved."

Did you see this crash? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.