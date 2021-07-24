Missing man last seen getting on bus at Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a Richmond man who was last seen getting on a bus in the city earlier this week.

Family members told police they last saw Zokee Muhammad on Monday, July 19, in the Hillside Court neighborhood.

"Muhammad boarded a bus at the intersection of Lone and Harwood streets, but has since been missing," officials said.

He suffers from a medical issue and may be disoriented, according to police.

Officers described Muhammad as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark trousers, a blue baseball cap and black boots.

Anyone with information about Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

