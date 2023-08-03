Police ID man killed outside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a man killed Wednesday night in Richmond as 24-year-old Zion Joseph.

"At approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Phaup Street for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "Officers arrived and found Joseph down and injured in front of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

Joseph was taken to the hospital where he died. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect in this death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.