Have you seen these missing Petersburg teens?

Ziacoryah and Cachelle Layer-Brooks
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 21:39:23-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate two missing teenagers in Petersburg.

Officials posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon that 14-year-old Ziacoryah Brooks was last seen on Tuesday, May 30.

Additionally, officials said 16-year-old Cachelle Layer-Brooks was last seen on Wednesday. May 31.

Anyone with information about Ziacoryah or Cachelle is asked to call Detective E. Richjardson with Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

