Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Zero Empty Spaces brings rentable art studios to Stony Point Fashion Park

Amber Kerrigan Zero Empty Spaces
Richmond BizSense
Amber Kerrigan, an artist who rents a studio from Zero Empty Spaces in Stony Point Fashion Park.
Amber Kerrigan Zero Empty Spaces
Posted at 9:55 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 09:55:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Florida-based chain of art studios is looking to splash a little color onto Stony Point Fashion Park. Zero Empty Spaces, which leases storefronts and then carves out within them multiple small rentable art studios, opened last month at the South Richmond mall.

The company pitches itself as a means to fill vacant storefronts and bring foot traffic to commercial centers. The artists use their studios both as workstations as well as venues to sell their works. Zero Empty Spaces is also open to the public.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone