Crews save dog that fell '40-50 feet' down well on Christmas

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters saved a dog that fell down a well in Chesterfield County on Christmas Day.

Officials with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted on Facebook that the department's Technical Rescue Team spent about 20 minutes extracting Zelda, who had fallen "40-50 feet" into the well.

Officials praised the "very trained and specialized team" who answer the call, no matter if it is a holiday, night or day, rain or shine.

Photos show a crew member repelling down into the well, harnessing Zelda and then lifting the dog to safety.

Crews said the animal was not hurt and was "excited to be reunited with family."

"When our community needs us for these unique critical incidents we come ready and prepared," officials wrote. "Great job to all involved."