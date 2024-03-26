West End candy shop Zazoli Sweets planning move to new location

RICHMOND, Va. -- After six years on Libbie Avenue, a local candy store is moving around the corner.

Zazoli Sweets is planning to relocate early next month to 5712 Patterson Ave., a short distance from the store’s current spot at 308 Libbie Ave.

Owner Sharon Kirsner said she’s making the move to have room to introduce new features at the business, which sells a variety of chocolates, gummies and other sweets. Specifically, the new shop will allow for the addition of an eight-foot-long refrigerated chocolate case and wall-mounted Jelly Belly and M&M dispensers.

Though just slightly bigger than the Libbie spot close to St. Catherine’s and St. Christopher’s schools, Kirsner said the new 1,200-square-foot space on Patterson has a better layout to facilitate those new features.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.