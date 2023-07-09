Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree in Hanover, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 24-year-old driver killed in a wreck in rural Hanover County Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane ay 7:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash, according to Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Chrysler four-door sedan was traveling east on Piping Tree Ferry Road when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the opposite side of the road," Cooper wrote.

Deputies identified the driver, who was the only person in the car, as Zachary Griffin of Mechanicsville.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Zachary Griffin during this difficult time," Cooper wrote.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as deputies are still collecting information to determine what led to the wreck, Cooper said.

