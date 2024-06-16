'Super shocked' Virginia high school senior accepted to 4 military academies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia high school senior at the top of his class has been accepted to four military service academies.

Zach Wagner, the class president at Grassfield High School, began getting his appointments to the academies last August.

“I was just super shocked, I had just gotten done taking my senior pictures and I got the email from my dad and from West Point informing me, and I was just super excited and ecstatic,” Wagner recalled.

WATCH: Portsmouth High School recruits go to Army amid challenges to bring in new servicemembers

Recruits talk about decision to serve as military recruiting challenges persist

Not only did Wagner get accepted to West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, and the Coast Guard Academy, he also received ROTC scholarships for the Army, Air Force and Navy.

“It was super exciting, but it just made the decision so much harder to choose in the end with so many different opportunities,” said Wagner.

Wagner said his inspiration to pursue a military career is his father, a Naval Academy graduate who served for 30 years. However, he didn't follow in his father's footsteps. He is going to Princeton in the fall on an Army ROTC scholarship.

Wagner says he plans to study economics and pursue a career in intelligence with the Army.