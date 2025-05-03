Watch Now
Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel emcees at 45th anniversary of Challenge Discovery Projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel emceed at Challenge Discovery Projects' 45th anniversary event on Friday evening.

Challenge Discovery Projects focuses on promoting social and emotional wellness for youth in the Richmond area.

The group works to prevent and address issues related to behavioral health, bullying, substance use and trauma.

The event also celebrated the contributions of Dan Stembridge and Denise Burns, who are both retiring.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

