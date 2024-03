RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Julie Bragg sat down with Zach Daniel to discuss what it's like to talk on television for hours and hours while tracking storms. She also found out the one question Zach gets asked everywhere he goes in Richmond. Watch the video above for the answer.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.