Pickup driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the driver killed after crashing into a parked in semi-trailer Henrico County Saturday evening.

Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said officers were called to the 400 block of Ranco Road just before 8 p.m. for a crash involving a Toyota pickup and a parked semi-trailer.

Crews worked to extricate the driver, Yunior Morales Garcia of Henrico County, but he died of his injuries at the scene, according to Pecka.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends while they process this untimely death," Pecka wrote.

Officials said speed and failure to wear a seat belt were considered factors in the wreck.

Pecka said the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.