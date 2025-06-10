New behavioral health facility opens in Richmond, expanding mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. — A Tuesday morning ribbon cutting marked the expansion of a new behavioral health organization in Richmond.

Youth For Tomorrow, which provides services for at-risk youth and their families, has been operating out of Northern Virginia since 1986.

"You are in the hope business. You encounter Virginians at some of their lowest moments. You meet them where they are, you look them in the eye, you might hold their hand, you tell them that they're gonna be OK. You guide them through the appropriate therapies and interventions, and before they know it, they are stronger, they are lighter, and they are healthier," Gee said.

Youngkin said this facility will further expand available assistance for those in need, offering 200 appointment slots each week.

