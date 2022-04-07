You're going to see a lot of Virginia State Troopers on I-95 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police, along with police from 14 other states, plans to increase weekend patrols along Interstate 95.

“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” Colonel Gary Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, said.

Settle advised drivers to drive the speed limit, with seat belts, and sober.

"In 2021, Virginia experienced 5,350 traffic crashes along I-95, which include everything from a minor fender-bender to the loss of life," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "In addition to complying with traffic laws, drivers are reminded that as of January 1, 2021, it became illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways."

