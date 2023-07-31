Your Voice, Your Vote: 100 Days to Election

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're now officially less than 100 days from Election Day in Virginia when control of Virginia's General Assembly will be in the hands of Virginia voters.

Election Day is November 7, and early voting begins September 22.

All 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for grabs, and the future of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda is at stake.

Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, and Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Virginia Senate.

The hope for the GOP is to flip the Senate, giving their party full control of the Virginia government with Youngkin ready to sign economic and social priorities. Republicans have already cast Democrats as out of touch with regular Virginians and labeled their policies as too extreme.

Meanwhile, Democrats need to hold onto a majority in at least one chamber to block big-ticket items eyed by the GOP, arguing abortion access and gun laws will be rolled back if they don't.

To be honest, on a warm summer morning, the minds of many voters are miles away from politics.

"November is when I start thinking of it, but I've been seeing, you know, of course, the signs and things like that too," said Regina Hill, who works in Richmond. "I do plan on voting in November.”

“It’s not something I’ve thought of yet, but I guess it’s closer than it seems," Chesterfield resident Kayla Jensen said. “It's important, especially, you know, those elections that you think don't matter, but that's what affects the local population and affects more of a day-to-day life.”

“I know a lot of people in my generation might think, you know, votes don't matter too much. I do think it matters a lot though, especially since we really disagree with, you know what's going on right now," said Katherine Boone, who recently moved to Virginia for school.

One unique factor: this is the first General Assembly election under new legislative maps after redistricting, meaning many voters will find themselves in a new district or at least a similar one with a new number attached.

Election officials say it's important to check which race you'll be voting in.

The nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project has a helpful mapping tool to navigate new districts and races.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.