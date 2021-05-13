Your new summer job could be just past the 'Squirrely Gates'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair on Thursday to fill positions for their home games throughout the spring and summer.

It will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Diamond. Just enter through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The positions they are looking to fill are in food and beverage, as well as retail and other areas.

Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out this form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels’ 2021 game schedule can be found here.

