Governor addresses Richmond’s water crisis: ‘Everyone is frustrated’

RICHMOND, Va. — The state is working tirelessly to help and support Richmond officials as they endeavor to get the city’s water treatment plant back online, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

“We all want to get back to normal here, and so we’re working around the clock to support the city as we get there,” Youngkin said. “I know people are angry, and they’re frustrated, and they’re tired, and I think everybody whose been working to try to restore full water service and make sure that people have the supplies they need understands this.”

The governor said he was informed mid-afternoon Monday that the plant had gone down, and since he had already declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm, it allowed them to move resources quickly, including getting water supplies to local hospitals.

The Virginia National Guard has also been mobilized to assist.

“We have six guard tanker systems in motion today, and they will be deployed over the course of this afternoon into the evening to make sure that we have bulk water supplies,” Youngkin said.

While acknowledging that the current moment is about getting the plant up and running and helping those in need, the governor also expressed a desire to get to the bottom of what happened.

“In this particular circumstance we have discussed with city leadership, and of course our neighboring county leadership, the after-action report and investigation,” Youngkin said. “That’s going to be very, very illuminating on what we can do together and what the city of Richmond needs to do in order to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The 2025 General Assembly session was scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday but has been delayed due to the water crisis. The governor said he believes lawmakers understand the gravity of the situation.

“Everyone is frustrated, listen, the water supply has been on and off for everybody in the city, including Capitol Square, and the fact that the General Assembly has had to postpone our start is a reality when something like this happens,” he said.

“There are real issues we need to address, the General Assembly and our administration, we’ll go to work, we’ll get the work of the people done, but what’s most important right now is we serve the people in Richmond and the surrounding areas and get this back online.”

Watch the full press conference below.

Virginia Gov. Youngkin speaks on winter weather, Richmond water issues | Full Press Conference 1/8/2025

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube