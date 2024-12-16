Youngkin, Warner voice concerns over mystery drones: 'There’s clearly something going on'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia leaders are voicing their concerns following a series of mysterious drone sightings reported over several states, including New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia. The increasing number of drones has sparked speculation about their origin and purpose.

"There’s clearly something going on," Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said. "To suggest that these are hobbyists, that just doesn't resonate."

Youngkin expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's responses regarding the drone incursions, particularly those near military assets in Virginia.

"When we have confirmed sightings by our DOD of incursions in airspace at Langley Air Force Base, Newport News Shipbuilding, Naval Station Norfolk, Little Creek, Dam Neck, and Oceana, these are some of the most sensitive sites in America," he said.

The Governor pointed to a recent incident involving a Chinese Nationalist who was convicted of espionage for surveilling Newport News Shipbuilding with a drone, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

"I am terribly concerned we are pressing and I'm looking for much better answers from the federal government than what I've been getting," Youngkin added.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed Youngkin's sentiments, expressing his own frustration with the federal government.

"I don't feel I've got a satisfactory answer," Warner said. "The notion of allowing whatever is flying over to fly over critical military facilities without us being able to capture or figure out what these are is just unacceptable."

According to CBS 6’s sister station, WTKR in Norfolk, a spokesperson from Naval Air Station Oceana stated that nothing unusual was detected over their airspace last week.

Warner mentioned that many unidentified drones in New Jersey have been identified as traditional aviation, but he feels the prolonged uncertainty is troubling.

"This has been too long, to not have an answer," he said.

Both Youngkin and Warner are scheduled to have briefings later this week about the ongoing drone sightings, with Youngkin reiterating his concern, stating, "We are pressing and I am looking for much better answers from the federal government than what I’ve been getting."

