Governor Youngkin visits Virginia crash site to offer condolences

ARLINGTON, Va. — There were no survivors after a collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) visited the crash site on Thursday to offer his condolences to those affected.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost loved ones,” Youngkin said during his visit.

He praised the efforts of first responders who worked tirelessly at the scene.

As investigators begin to piece together the details of the incident, Youngkin emphasized the importance of uncovering the facts.

"There are lots of questions, lots of really important questions to be answered,” he said stressing that recovery and support for families must be prioritized.

The governor acknowledged the critical nature of the ongoing investigation, underscoring the need to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“The Commonwealth is ready to support the NTSB in their investigation,” he said.

Further updates on the investigation are expected as authorities continue their work.



