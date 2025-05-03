Youngkin says he'll support Reid, other Republican nominees on state ticket

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed John Reid's decision to remain the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor on Friday.

The governor's comments come a week after Youngkin called Reid and asked him to end his campaign after sexually explicit photos that Reid says he has nothing to do with were leaked over social media.



"This is John Reid's decision and he is the republican nominee for governor. He has clearly made up his mind that he's going to stay in," Youngkin said. "I have said that I will support the nominees and their ticket and at the end of the day, Republicans need to win."

When Youngkin addressed the situation for the first time on Tuesday, he called the incident a distraction.

"The decision is John's and up to John," Youngkin said at the time. "But, that's why I called him and that's what I wanted him to understand is that at a time when we need to be speaking about really important topics it's a distraction and I don't think that it's the best way for us to get a message out to Virginians."

Reid held a rally on Wednesday where he was originally supposed to be joined by the entire statewide ticket and addressed the situation at the beginning of his speech.

"The Richmond swamp, now, does not like it when they encounter a different type of person who they can't control," Reid said during the rally.

Meanwhile early voting for the primaries began Friday and the general election is Nov. 4.

Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

