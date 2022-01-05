Watch
Youngkin rolls out more cabinet members, key staffers

Posted at 11:24 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 23:24:49-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is continuing to build out his cabinet and staff with a mix of professionals with both government and private sector experience ahead of his inauguration.

The political newcomer announced a handful of key appointees this week, including his chief of staff, counselor, and secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Youngkin's chief of staff will be Jeff Goettman, who has served as the transition director post-election.

Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November.

He will be sworn on Jan. 15.

