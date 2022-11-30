Why Governor Youngkin gave Petersburg group his paycheck

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) donated his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg. He presented the $43,000 check to the organization at a Wednesday morning ceremony.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” Youngkin said. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

The non-profit group provides workforce development training, life skills coaching, and financial advice to people from lower-income communities.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.